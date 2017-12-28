Man City extend streak with win over Newcastle

Manchester City extended their English League record- to 18 with a 1-0 victory over United.

Pep Guardiola's side are now 15 points ahead of second-place Manchester United in the battle for the title, reports

Facing the City juggernaut here on Wednesday, opted for a game plan focused exclusively on defending. Even so, his squad conceded in the 31st minute, when Raheem Sterling buried Kevin de Bruyne's cross to post his 13th goal of the season.

The hosts had a chance to equalise four minutes later, but City defender made a spectacular goal-line stop against Newcastle's to preserve the advantage.

The visitors' domination extended into the second half, yet their failure to get a second goal set the stage for a late surge by Newcastle, whose best opportunity came in the 89th minute with a Dwight Gayle header that forced a great save from

The outcome leaves in 15th place with 18 points.

--IANS

gau/vm

