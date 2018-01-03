Man City return to winning ways against Watford

The return of Spanish attacking midfielder to the Manchester City line-up played a big role in the English League (EPL) leaders' 3-1 win here over

The 31-year-old, missing from the squad since December 23 for personal reasons, on Tuesday assisted on the first two goals as City bounced back after being held 0-0 by on Sunday, reports

The hosts jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first minute on a play that began with Silva's ball to and ended with Raheem Sterling's 18th goal of the campaign.

Silva delivered a cross to just before the 15-minute mark and the Belgian international's shot deflected off Watford's into the net.

Sergio Agüero made it 3-0 for City in the second half before pulled one back for visiting Watford, who suffered their seventh loss in nine matches and occupy the 10th spot in the league table.

City are now 15 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United.

Reacting to Silva's return, told the club's website: "We are very happy is back with us. We don't know how long he will be with us but you saw again today he

"David is free to stay or to leave whenever he needs to. It depends," he added.

"He wants to stay and help us and because he loves to play for City, but family is the most important thing in life. I would never push him. If we drop points because he is not with us, so be it - family is everything and must come first."

Defending champions Chelsea are in third, just a point ahead of Liverpool, though the Blues have a game in hand. Fifth place belongs to Tottenham Hotspur, who beat 2-0 Tuesday on a rain-soaked pitch in

Fernando Llorente, a former striker making his first start for Tottenham, put the visitors up 1-0 with a goal in the 12th minute, but the outcome remained in doubt until Dele Alli got a second for Tottenham in the 89th.

I'm very happy to score my first goal in the League for Tottenham and help the team. It was a difficult game in difficult conditions but the important thing was we were focused and aggressive. We wanted to play and move the ball quickly. We controlled the game and played really well, especially in the first half," Spaniard Llorente said.

"There was no pressure on me (coming in for Harry Kane) - for me, it was an amazing opportunity."

climbed out of the drop zone with a 2-1 away victory over Southampton, whose winless streak stretched to nine matches.

ended a long scoring drought to put the Saints ahead 1-0 in the 17th minute, but and scored for the in the second half.

Another struggling capital side, West Ham United, also came from behind in a 2-1 win against West Bromwich Albion.

had both goals -- including the winner in stoppage time -- to lead the Hammers out of the relegation zone.

--IANS

pur/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)