Man held with heroin disguised as cake

A drug trafficker has been arrested in with valued at Rs 42 lakh and shaped like a New Year cake, police said.

Imphal Kabib K. said police were tipped off that drug traffickers would smuggle in from

The police set up traps and a van was stopped near Lamlong market in Imphal East. A man, identified as W. Keishing, was arrested after the cake weighing 350 gm was found hidden in the vehicle.

He was identified as a 47-year-old from Silent village in district.

Of late, police and Rifles have seized drugs, gold bars and other contraband items in different districts of

