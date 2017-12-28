JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

UK medics to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Business Standard

Man Utd midfielder Fellaini complains of mistreatment in England

IANS  |  Manchester 

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini on Thursday complained about being called an aggressive footballer and murderer while plying his trade for the English football giants.

The Belgian international has played in England since 2008. He earlier figured for Everton before moving to Manchester United in 2013.

"They have labelled me an aggressive player, a murderer," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Look, I'm fanatical. The team that wants it the hardest wins but there have been times when I came out as the villain.

"What should I do if they pull me by the hair? It sounds like a joke, but it really hurts," Fellaini added.

--IANS

sam/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 15:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements