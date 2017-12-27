Man Utd not the best team in the world: Mourinho

United head coach feels his club is currently not the best team in the world and the work to re-build a world-class side is still under process.

"One thing is a big club and another thing is a big team. They are two different things," the Portuguese tactician was quoted as saying by on Tuesday.

"We are in the second year of trying to rebuild a team that is not one of the best teams in the world. City buys full-backs for the price of strikers. When you speak about big clubs, you are speaking about the history of the club," Mourinho added.

The 54-year-old also feels that spending $349 million on transfers since last season has not been enough for the club.

"It is not enough. And the price for the big clubs is different from the other clubs. So the big, historical clubs are normally punished in the market for that history," the EFL Cup, title winner with United said.

"When you tell (describe) a club like United, do you think is not as big as us? You think they are not as big as we are? Do you think Real Madrid are not as big as we are? You think Inter is not as big as we are? There are many big clubs and you say big clubs, I know what is a big club," Mourinho added.

