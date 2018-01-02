Manchester United return to second place with victory over Everton

Manchester United moved back to the second position on the English League table with a 2-0 away victory over Everton after three straight draws.

Despite the win on Monday United are still 12 points behind leaders Manchester City, reports

Jose Mourinho's side began their first match of the new year at Everton without first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku, but and both scored superb goals in the second-half to wrap up three points for United.

"We believe in ourselves, we just had to wake up and today I think we did. We deserved to win against and Southampton, but that's and today we did what we had to do," United midfielder said after the win.

It was Lingard's 10th goal of the season and his fourth in his last five appearances. The in-form England received high praise from Mourinho.

"One thing is to be a young talent, another thing is to be a very good player," Mourinho said.

"Some players are not capable of that jump. They go from great potential to normal players. Lingard is giving that jump.

"He is more consistent, he is adaptable, he understands better the game, he is going in a good direction," Mourinho added.

beat 2-1 thanks to Klavan's goal in time, and the Reds are now ranked fourth place on the table, one point behind Chelsea who will encounter Arsenal on Wednesday.

and United met each other in the rain. scored the only goal in the match, giving a narrow 1-0 victory to move away from the relegation zone.

