Mandira Bedi shoots ad with husband

has shot for a fitness brand commercial with her husband and

The ad film was shot on -- the same day the couple met for the first time in 1996 when was the to late filmmaker Mukul Anand and was shooting for a project where was called for a screen test.

"Raj, over the last year, has been doing some really different and clutter breaking work. So, I was looking forward to working with him for this," said in a statement.

"He put a lot of thought into this commercial in terms of location and making it look different and good. And it's always great to have a comfort level when you work. So, that worked out on all counts. It was a fun shoot," she added.

has directed films like "Anthony Hai?", "Shaadi Ka Laddoo" and "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi".

--IANS

sas/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)