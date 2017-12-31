Manjot Singh wants to romance on-screen

Manjot Singh, known for movies like " Lucky! Oye!" and "Fukrey", is keen to play romantic roles in films.

Manjot started his career at the age of 17 with " Lucky! Oye!" in 2008. Since then, he has acted in movies like "Udaan", "Student of the Year", "Azhar" and " Returns".

Asked about his dream role as an actor, Manjot, now 25, told IANS: "Firstly, I am very happy for all the opportunity I have got so far. I know how unintentionally people associate my on-screen image with a cute, sweet and a little mischievous boy and more such tags. In a way, they are right, because I am really a sweet boy in real life (laughs). But now I have grown up... I want to romance on-screen.

"I want to play a lover. Playing a romantic hero in a Bollywood is a dream for every And I think the image of a romantic hero lasts longer in audience's mind. Look at Shah Rukh Khan... He is a lover on-screen. We love to see him romancing years even after years. I am a Cancerian, so I am emotional and romantic by nature. I will do a good job on-screen, I know that."

So, like the way he is a "cute boy" in real life, is he a good lover too?

"I am husband material... So, it's more than a good lover. I am romantic and caring by nature. I am humorous and I am good with household work like cleaning, dusting, cooking. I cook good rajma-chawal," he quipped.

Since he started acting at a young age, and that too without any formal training, does he feel the need of going to acting school for the betterment of his craft?

"I think formal education always helps in every performing art. But I am learning on the job. I think acting is also about experiencing life, observing people... The training in acting goes beyond the classroom. I want to work more so that I can learn. I think I have learnt from all the directors I have worked with so far," Manjot said.

The will soon be seen in a short titled "I am Gurinder Singh Grewal" as part of a movie "The Dream Trilogy".

--IANS

aru/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)