'Mann Ki Baat' most trending Twitter hashtag in 2017

Modi's radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" was the most trending on in 2017, followed by # and #GST, the micro-blogging platform said on Thursday.

#Mannkibaat sparked a great deal of commentary all over the year, including a tweet from cricket legend that went viral.

"Mann Ki Baat" is a radio programme hosted by Modi on the last Sunday of every month to addresses people of the nation on All Radio, DD National and DD News.

"#MumbaiRains and #TripleTalaq emerged as some of the top trending hashtags of the year," said.

Jallikattu, a traditional Tamilian bull-taming sport, was in the spotlight earlier in 2017.

Other trending hashtags were #Demonetisation, #SwachhBharat, #UttarPradesh, #GujaratElections and #Aadhaar.

