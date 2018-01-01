Mariah Carey demands tea during live performance

stopped her New Year performance here halfway and demanded "hot tea".

Carey made a return to on Sunday to celebrate New Year, following her 2016 performance debacle, reports mirror.co.uk.

"Happy New Year. I just want to take a sip of tea, if they'll let me," Carey said while looking around herself seemingly in the hope that an would bring her the

"They told me there would be tea," she continued, but still no tea was provided.

"Oh! It's a disaster! Ok, well we'll just have to rough it. I'll just be like everybody else with no hot tea," Carey complained.

However, following her performance, the 47-year-old updated fans as she posed sipping from a cup on She wrote: "Found my tea!"

Carey's chaotic 2016 performance went through technical fault that saw her shuffling around the stage without singing.

