Markets open in green on Wednesday

IANS  |  Mumbai 

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 34,087.32 points, touched a high of 34,087.32 points and a low of 34,019.61 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 34,010.61 points.

The Sensex is trading at 34,040.86 points up by 30.25 points or 0.09 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,531.05 points after closing at 10,531.50 points.

The Nifty is trading at 10,522.05 points in the morning.

First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 09:38 IST

