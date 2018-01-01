Martin Garrix ushers in New Year in his 'second home' India

took the 'desi' route to greet his Indian fans and said 'namaste' when he took the stage at the 2017 here to not only conclude the festival, but also bid goodbye to 2017. The Dutch and DJ said he feels lucky to usher in New Year in his 'second home'

Garrix, known for his tracks "Animals" and "Tremors", ended the year as well as the festival on Sunday with a bang. The annual musical extravaganza started on December 28.

" this is amazing right now. Today is a very special moment. It is the last day of 2017. We got to end this together. I want to take a photo to remember last photo of 2017. is like a second home," Garrix said, and then played "I am coming home".

His set began with fireworks lighting up the sky. They continued through out the show and ended on a glittery note with dazzling fireworks illuminating the dark blue canvas of night sky.

People of all age groups had flocked together to watch the Dutch DJ perform, and the didn't ebb for even a second.

As the set rolled, lovers got captivated by the as it seemed to have a hypnotic effect on the crowd. Everyone swayed with the beats, and enjoyed the highs and lows of the that Garrix spinned. He played his ever popular songs like "Animals", "All for love", "Now that I've found you", "The only way is up" and "Set me free", and played with visuals displayed on the big screen with the beats.

Apart from interesting visuals, the big screen showed live visuals of the crowd through which Garrix communicated with the attendees. Garrix also performed under his new alias YTRAM at the fest.

Before Garrix, Grammy Award-winning DJ and started the party at the fourth day of 2017 on Sunday at Golf Resort, Lavale here.

With the tunes of songs like "Closer", "Bad", "Can't feel my face", "Give me everything", slow version of "Titanium" and "Ten feet tall", Afrojack, whose real name is Wall, set the tempo for the evening right.

It seemed that and his emcee were feeling hot as they both were spotted wiping off sweat with towels several times in middle of the gig. In fact, Afrojack's emcee was also seen drinking from a bottle while standing at the console and interacting with the crowd during the gig.

Other attractions for the day were: SHIVV, and

The annual musical extravaganza started on December 28 with the gig by Belgian DJ duo and Like Mike, and brought together icons like DJ Snake and ADJ KSHMR together for the fest.

It wasn't just about music, the fest also had organised a flea market at the venue, which had something special for everyone. Not to forget an interesting spread of mouth-watering snacks at the stalls at the venue.

