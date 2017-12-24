JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Bengal by-poll: Trinamool wins by 64,172 votes

Brazilian striker Fred joins ex-club Cruzeiro

Business Standard

Matt Damon's father dead

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Matt Damon's father Kent Damon has died after a long cancer battle. He was 74.

The actor's father, a former stockbroker, passed away on December 14, eonline.com reported on Saturday.

In 2011, Matt had revealed that his father was battling multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that affects the plasma cells in bone marrow.

Matt last opened up about his father's health in an interview earlier this month.

"It's been a slow unfolding; my dad's sick, so that's been a process we are going through," he said.

"We'll take any prayers you got, so throw them up there."

--IANS

nn/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, December 24 2017. 13:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements