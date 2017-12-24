Matt Damon's father dead

Actor Matt Damon's father Kent Damon has died after a long cancer battle. He was 74.
The actor's father, a former stockbroker, passed away on December 14, eonline.com reported on Saturday.
In 2011, Matt had revealed that his father was battling multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that affects the plasma cells in bone marrow.
Matt last opened up about his father's health in an interview earlier this month.
"It's been a slow unfolding; my dad's sick, so that's been a process we are going through," he said.
"We'll take any prayers you got, so throw them up there."
