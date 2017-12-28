Matt Terry takes Enrique Iglesias' advice

says he gets a lot of advice from fellow

Terry, along with Sean Paul, featured on a reworked version of Iglesias' song "Subeme La Radio" earlier this year and has stayed in touch with him since then, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"He's a great guy. He's very humble and gave me lots of advice about keeping my voice intact and being the He's a very cool guy," Terry told BANG Showbiz.

Terry shot to fame after he won "The X Factor" in 2016. He takes advice from other former stars of the show who have gone on to become successful in showbiz.

"I spoke to pretty much everyone. She gave me lots of advice and Rylan (Clark-Neal) as well. I feel like I've followed their advice and I am so glad I did," he added.

