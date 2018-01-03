Maxwell dropped; Paine, Lynn recalled in Oz ODI squad

(CA) on Wednesday dropped power hitter while recalling and wicketkeeper in the 14-man squad for the One-day International series against England, starting January 14.

Among other fresh faces, uncapped Western speedsters and were also named in the Kangaroos side, according to a CA statement.

However, the biggest surprise came with the axing of the 29-year-old Maxwell, despite his 50 against Heat in the (BBL) on Tuesday night.

Maxwell has been in career-best form in four-day this season, entering the BBL break of the JLT Sheffield Shield as the competition's highest run-scorer with 590 runs, including a staggering 278.

The Victorian, however, failed drastically in the 50-over format with his last half century coming against at the Ground (SCG) in January last year and was dropped during Australia's five-match ODI series in last September.

CA national selector demanded more consistency from the right-hander while announcing the squad on Wednesday.

"What we have wanted from him is more consistency but in his past 20 matches in this format he has averaged 22 and we need more than that from a in the side's batting engine room," Hohns said.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Paine was rewarded for his stellar show in the ongoing Ashes, which the hosts regained by taking a unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match

Paine last played an ODI in April, 2011 in and has a century to his name which he scored against way back in 2009.

squad for ODIs: (Captain), (VC), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, (WK), Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye,

--IANS

tri/dg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)