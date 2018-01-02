Medical Commission Bill sent to Parliamentary panel

A Bill for setting up a to replace the Medical Council of (MCI) was sent to a standing committee of on Tuesday after request from several opposition parties, informed the

He also urged the to instruct the committee to give its report before the Budget Session of

"All opposition parties have urged that the Bill should be sent to a standing committee. On behalf of the government I will say we are ready to send it to a standing committee. But I have one request, there is a order, and the also recommended that a Bill should be brought soon," the said.

"To clean the medical education system, this Bill is needed. Tell the standing committee to give its recommendations before the Budget Session, so that we can pass it in the Budget Session," he said.

said that while a Parliamentary panel gets at least three months to look into a Bill, since this Bill was being sent to a panel for the second time, the report can come before the Budget session.

The Bill, 2017 will lead to constitution of a to replace the Medical Council of (MCI).

Earlier, during the Zero Hour, raised the issue and urged the to send the Bill to a standing committee.

He said the House should take cognizance of the strike by doctors against the Bill.

The (IMA), which has 2.77 lakh members, which includes Corporate Hospitals, Poly clinics and Nursing homes, across the country, had called for a 12-hour shutdown of all private hospitals in the country on Tuesday to protest the "anti-people and anti-patient" NMC Bill.

The strike was called off after the government agreed to send the bill to a Parliamentary panel.

