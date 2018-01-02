JUST IN
Business Standard

Medical Commission Bill sent to standing committee

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A Bill for setting up a National Medical Commission that seeks to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) was sent to a standing committee of Parliament on Tuesday after request from several opposition parties, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar informed the Lok Sabha.

He also urged the Speaker to instruct the committee to give its report before the Budget Session of Parliament.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that while a Parliamentary panel gets at least three months to look into a Bill, since this Bill was being sent to a panel for the second time, the report can come before the Budget session.

The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 will lead to constitution of a National Medical Commission to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Tue, January 02 2018. 14:26 IST

