Mehbooba Mufti hopes budget session would be fruitful

Chief Minister on Tuesday said she hoped for a fruitful budget session even as the opposition disrupted N.N .Vohra's address to a joint session of the state assembly.

In a tweet, Mehbooba said: "I firmly believe that dialogue is the core of a strong and vibrant parliamentary democracy. Looking forward to a fructuous winter session of the assembly."

Despite appeals from Vohra to restore order, opposition National Conference and the created a ruckus in the legislature to disrupt the Governor's address.

The opposition legislators staged a protest outside the legislature after waking out from the session.

--IANS

sq/ksk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)