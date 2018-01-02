JUST IN
Ruckus in J&K assembly mars Governor's address

Mehbooba Mufti hopes budget session would be fruitful

IANS  |  Jammu 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she hoped for a fruitful budget session even as the opposition disrupted Governor N.N .Vohra's address to a joint session of the state assembly.

In a tweet, Mehbooba said: "I firmly believe that dialogue is the core of a strong and vibrant parliamentary democracy. Looking forward to a fructuous winter session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly."

Despite appeals from Vohra to restore order, opposition National Conference and the Congress created a ruckus in the legislature to disrupt the Governor's address.

The opposition legislators staged a protest outside the legislature after waking out from the session.

Tue, January 02 2018. 13:22 IST

