Mehbooba's brother Tassaduq takes oath as J&K Minister

Mehbooba Mufti's brother was sworn in on Thursday as a in the PDP- coalition in the state.

administered the oath of office to Tassaduq Mufti and at the Raj Bhawan's lawn here. Both were sworn in as cabinet ministers.

Tassaduq Mufti, 45, is a trained cinematographer, who earned critical acclaim for his camera work in the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial "Omkara".

When his father, former Mufti passed away on January 7, 2016, Tassaduq came back to support his mother and sister.

He was earlier in-charge of the Chief Minister's Grievance Cell. Prior to his nomination as a member of the upper house of the state's bicameral legislature, Tassaduq Mufti resigned as of the cell.

Mir, and MLA from Chadoora constituency in district, earlier also served as a cabinet in 2015 under the senior Mufti.

He was dropped when took over the in April 2016.

Portfolios of the two newly sworn-in Ministers would be announced later on Thursday. Tassaduq Mufti was likely to be assigned the Tourism and Culture portfolio which was with his sister, informed sources said.

