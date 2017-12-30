Mercedes-AMG need to stay humble: Toto Wolff

AMG Team has urged his side to stay humble after their past success in the Championship.

AMG finished as the top constructor with 668 points while their topped the drivers' standings in the 2017 season.

"I think we have a good organisation in place and somehow the wheel rolls now, but having said that you must never underestimate any of the competition," the Austrian was quoted as saying by Fox

"It can go super quick and suddenly you are on the back foot and the car is not as good as the others and we have seen that with how quickly they can turn it around (the other way) from a so-so season to a challenger in 2017.

"So I think it's important to stay humble, forget about your own achievements -- we are taking all the stickers off the doors here saying we have won the championship -- because in 2018 it all starts from zero again," Wolff added.

