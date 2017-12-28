Metals, capital goods stocks buoy equity markets

Healthy buying in metals, capital goods and buoyed the key indices of the Indian during the early morning trade session on Thursday.

According to market analysts, broadly positive Asian markets supported the key indices upward movement.

At 9.35 a.m., the 30- BSE Sensex, which had closed at 33,911.81 points on Wednesday, traded higher at 33,955.83 points up by 44.02 points or 0.13 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51- Nifty quoted at 10,509.60 points, up by only 18.85 points or 0.18 per cent.

On Wednesday, the key equity indices closed in the negative territory as investors booked profits ahead of derivatives expiry on Thursday.

The Sensex closed trade at 33,911.81 points -- down 98.80 points or 0.29 per cent, while, the wider Nifty50 fell by 40.75 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 10,490.75 points.

