Mewar royal slams CBFC for certifying 'Padmavati' without his consent

A Mewar royal on Saturday penned a letter to Prasoon Joshi, of Certification (CBFC), slamming him for certifying controversial "Padmavati" without his consent.

Maharajkumar Vishvaraj Singh, son of -- the 76th Maharana of the Mewar dynasty and a former member -- has written the letter, a copy of which is with IANS.

Vishvaraj Singh said he was invited by to be part of an examining committee meeting to assist the in the process of certification on December 28 to which he requested some clarifications.

The decision was taken in the meeting in the presence of The special panel consisted of from Udaipur, Dr and of

However, due to communication problems, Vishvaraj Singh was not able to attend the meeting and got to know on Saturday that has suggested to give a U/A certificate "along with some modifications" to "Padmavati" and has asked the makers to "likely" change the movie's title to "Padmavat".

"It is very clear that the movie is about my family. Cosmetic changes like the proposed change in name will not change the fact that the movie refers to real places, my ancestors and other persons in history with their names continuing to remain the same," Vishvaraj Singh said.

Through such changes, has "reduced itself to endorsing the propagation of fiction about heroic personalities and living families", he said.

"Your stating one thing and doing another renders the to be just as ignoble as those distorting and seeking to profit from the history of this country and my family," he added.

Vishvaraj Singh also mentioned that he earlier wrote a letter on December 22 stating that "....the fact remains that my questions are relevant for every member of the proposed committee and without resolving the same, the committee's findings shall remain a mirage".

--IANS

sas/nn/hs/dg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)