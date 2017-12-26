Mexico claims stronger US ties in 2017 despite differences

Despite widespread differences over trade and immigration, has claimed of stronger ties with the US in 2017, the announced.

At the start of the year, formulated 10 goals and five principles to guide his country's relationship with the new under Donald Trump, quoted the ministry as saying on Monday.

The goals included getting a commitment from to respect the legal rights of Mexican citizens and ensuring the free flow of remittances from the US that is a pillar of Mexico's economy.

The principles range from holding comprehensive negotiations that also covered security, terrorism, migration and drug trafficking, as well as North American integration, involving Mexico, and the US.

The ministry said strengthened political dialogue with US authorities at the highest level. visited the US over 20 times this year to meet with and other officials.

Ties between the two countries strained ahead of Trump assuming office in January, thanks to his campaign promise to stem illegal immigration from by building a wall along their shared border.

A number of prototypes of the wall have reportedly been built and are being tested.

Trump's campaign pledge to also bring industries and jobs back to the affected bilateral ties, as well as his insistence that the North American Agreement between the two countries and be renegotiated to minimise what he perceived as Mexico's unfair trade advantage.

Nevertheless, the ministry stressed that the two countries have deepened cooperation in several areas, mainly in border security and development.

