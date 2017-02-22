Mexico sets condition for NAFTA renegotiation with US

Washington must acknowledge that the has profited from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) before will agree to renegotiate the pact, Mexican Economy Secretary said.

Guajardo, who is in Toronto for a conference on the future of relations in North America along with Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray, said on Tuesday that without such an acknowledgment by the government, talks on revising would get off to a bad start.

The Mexican Economy Secretary said he did not expect talks on renegotiating to begin "before the summer", Efe news reported

Guajardo admitted that the negotiations would "not be easy" and would definitely not include quotas or tariffs.

Trump threatened during the campaign to walk away from NAFTA, saying it was a destroyer of American manufacturing jobs and benefited Mexico, although he later said he would seek to renegotiate the trade agreement.

NAFTA, whose members are the US, and Canada, took effect on January 1, 1994.