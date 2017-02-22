Mexico sets condition for NAFTA renegotiation with US

Washington must acknowledge that the US
has profited from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) before Mexico
will agree to renegotiate the pact, Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo
said.
Guajardo, who is in Toronto for a conference on the future of relations in North America along with Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray, said on Tuesday that without such an acknowledgment by the US
government, talks on revising NAFTA
would get off to a bad start.
The Mexican Economy Secretary said he did not expect talks on renegotiating NAFTA
to begin "before the summer", Efe news
reported
Guajardo admitted that the negotiations would "not be easy" and would definitely not include quotas or tariffs.
Trump threatened during the campaign to walk away from NAFTA, saying it was a destroyer of American manufacturing jobs and benefited Mexico, although he later said he would seek to renegotiate the trade agreement.
NAFTA, whose members are the US, Mexico
and Canada, took effect on January 1, 1994.
