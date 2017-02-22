TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

7 million people face starvation in conflict-ridden Yemen: UN
Business Standard

Mexico sets condition for NAFTA renegotiation with US

Negotiations would not be easy and would definitely not include quotas or tariffs, says Guajardo

IANS  |  Toronto 

donald trump, trump news, trump immigration order, trump immigration, us immigration ban
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Washington must acknowledge that the US has profited from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) before Mexico will agree to renegotiate the pact, Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo said.

Guajardo, who is in Toronto for a conference on the future of relations in North America along with Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray, said on Tuesday that without such an acknowledgment by the US government, talks on revising NAFTA would get off to a bad start.

The Mexican Economy Secretary said he did not expect talks on renegotiating NAFTA to begin "before the summer", Efe news reported

Guajardo admitted that the negotiations would "not be easy" and would definitely not include quotas or tariffs.

Trump threatened during the campaign to walk away from NAFTA, saying it was a destroyer of American manufacturing jobs and benefited Mexico, although he later said he would seek to renegotiate the trade agreement.

NAFTA, whose members are the US, Mexico and Canada, took effect on January 1, 1994.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Mexico sets condition for NAFTA renegotiation with US

Negotiations would not be easy and would definitely not include quotas or tariffs, says Guajardo

Negotiations would not be easy and would definitely not include quotas or tariffs, says Guajardo
Washington must acknowledge that the US has profited from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) before Mexico will agree to renegotiate the pact, Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo said.

Guajardo, who is in Toronto for a conference on the future of relations in North America along with Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray, said on Tuesday that without such an acknowledgment by the US government, talks on revising NAFTA would get off to a bad start.

The Mexican Economy Secretary said he did not expect talks on renegotiating NAFTA to begin "before the summer", Efe news reported

Guajardo admitted that the negotiations would "not be easy" and would definitely not include quotas or tariffs.

Trump threatened during the campaign to walk away from NAFTA, saying it was a destroyer of American manufacturing jobs and benefited Mexico, although he later said he would seek to renegotiate the trade agreement.

NAFTA, whose members are the US, Mexico and Canada, took effect on January 1, 1994.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Mexico sets condition for NAFTA renegotiation with US

Negotiations would not be easy and would definitely not include quotas or tariffs, says Guajardo

Washington must acknowledge that the US has profited from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) before Mexico will agree to renegotiate the pact, Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo said.

Guajardo, who is in Toronto for a conference on the future of relations in North America along with Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray, said on Tuesday that without such an acknowledgment by the US government, talks on revising NAFTA would get off to a bad start.

The Mexican Economy Secretary said he did not expect talks on renegotiating NAFTA to begin "before the summer", Efe news reported

Guajardo admitted that the negotiations would "not be easy" and would definitely not include quotas or tariffs.

Trump threatened during the campaign to walk away from NAFTA, saying it was a destroyer of American manufacturing jobs and benefited Mexico, although he later said he would seek to renegotiate the trade agreement.

NAFTA, whose members are the US, Mexico and Canada, took effect on January 1, 1994.

image
Business Standard
177 22