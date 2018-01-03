MiG-29k catches fire at Goa airport

JUST IN
Anti-Dalit violence in Maharashtra disrupts Rajya Sabha

Business Standard

IANS  |  Panaji 

A MiG-29K fighter on a training sortie veered off the runway at Dabolim aiport on Wednesday and caught fire but the pilot ejected safely, an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

"A MiG-29K aircraft with under-trainee pilot goes off runway while taking off at Goa airport. Pilot eject(ed) to safety," the spokesperson tweeted.

The spokesperson said the aircraft caught fire and the blaze was being extinguished. The accident halted flight operations at Dabolim, -- the only airport in Goa.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 13:06 IST

