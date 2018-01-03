MiG skids and catches fire in Goa, runway shut for an hour

A of the Indian Navy, on a routine training sortie, caught fire after it skidded off the runway in here on Wednesday, officials said. The accident forced closure of the runway for an hour.

A statement said the incident occurred when the fighter jet's trainee pilot aborted take-off and during deceleration, the veered off the end of runway and caught fire.

"The pilot jettisoned the canopy and egressed the safely. The fire was expeditiously doused by the safety services," it said, adding a Board of has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident.

The runway was later cleared and services restored. airport operates from the

