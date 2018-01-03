MiG skids and catches fire in Goa, runway shut for an hour

A MiG-29K aircraft of the Indian Navy, on a routine training sortie, caught fire after it skidded off the runway in Dabolim International Airport here on Wednesday, officials said. The accident forced closure of the runway for an hour.
A Defence Ministry statement said the incident occurred when the fighter jet's trainee pilot aborted take-off and during deceleration, the aircraft veered off the end of runway and caught fire.
"The pilot jettisoned the canopy and egressed the aircraft safely. The fire was expeditiously doused by the safety services," it said, adding a Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident.
The runway was later cleared and services restored. Goa airport operates from the Indian Naval base INS Hansa.
