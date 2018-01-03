MiG skids, catches fire in Goa, runway shut

A caught fire after it skidded off the runway in on Wednesday, after which the runway was closed for an hour, a said.

A statement from the said the incident occurred when the fighter jet, manned by an trainee pilot, skidded. airport operates from the

"The fire on the is being extinguished," the said.

B.C.H. Negi, the Airports Authority of Director for the airport, told IANS that the runway was closed for now. "It has been closed for an hour as of now."

--IANS

maya/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)