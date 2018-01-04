Mike Tyson to open 40-acre marijuana farm in California

Boxing legend will open a marijuana ranch in the southern with the state legalising the sale of non-medical marijuana on the first day of 2018.

According to The Blast media outlet, the former broke ground in City, about 96 km southwest of Death Valley National Park, for the "Tyson Ranch", reports

While half of the 40-acre ranch is dedicated to producing high-quality marijuana, the rest of the resort will have a supply store, an extraction facility, an edible factory, a cultivation school to train growers and even smoker-friendly campgrounds and cabins.

Tyson established a company, Tyson Holistic, to manage the operation of the ranch and facilities, which reportedly involve many veterans.

The opening date of the ranch is yet to be announced.

The legalization of the recreational use of weed in took effect on Monday, which is expected to increase the revenue of the US most populous state by several billion dollars each year.

At present, a total of 29 US states have adopted medical marijuana laws and seven states have adopted the most expansive laws legalising marijuana for recreational use.

