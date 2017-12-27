Mild tremors in Tehran

JUST IN
IANS  |  Tehran 

A mild earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale shook the Iranian capital Tehran and its suburbs early on Wednesday, media reports said. No casualties were reported.

The epicenter of the quake was on the border between Tehran and Alborz provinces, near the city of Malard, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to state TV report, the seismic event occurred at a depth of 12 km.

Wed, December 27 2017. 08:32 IST

