Mild tremors in Tehran

A mild measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale shook the Iranian capital and its suburbs early on Wednesday, said. No casualties were reported.

The epicenter of the quake was on the border between and provinces, near the city of Malard, reported.

According to state TV report, the seismic event occurred at a depth of 12 km.

--IANS

in/

