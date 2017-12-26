JUST IN
Militant killed in J&K gunfight

IANS  |  Srinagar 

One militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.

S.P.Vaid, Jammu and Kashmir police chief said an encounter had started between the security forces and holed up militants in Samboora village after the area was surrounded by the security forces late on Monday evening.

"There was information that two to three militants are hiding in the area after which an operation was started," the police chief said.

--IANS

sq/in

