Militants attack CRPF camp in J&K, one trooper killed

One (CRPF) trooper was killed and three others injured on Sunday after militants attacked a training camp near the Srinagar-Jammu highway, authorities said.

The (JeM) militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack on the 185 battalion training camp in district's Lethpora area.

Heavily armed militants entered the camp at around 2.10 a.m., after hurling grenades and resorting to gunfire.

"One trooper succumbed to sustained in the gunfight with the militants. Three other injured troopers are undergoing treatment at a base hospital in Security forces including Rashtriya Rifles, and state police have surrounded the camp," a said.

"Two militants are inside the camp and efforts are on to evacuate personnel."

As a precautionary measure, authorities have in the district.

--IANS

sq/ksk

