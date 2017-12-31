Militants attack CRPF camp in J&K, three troopers injured

Militants attacked a (CRPF) camp on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, leaving three troopers injured, authorities said.

"At around 2.10 a.m., the militants attacked the They initially threw grenades and then resorted to heavy gunfire to enter the camp," a said.

"Firing exchanges are ongoing inside the camp."

According to initial reports, at least three militants are holed up inside the camp.

--IANS

sq/ksk

