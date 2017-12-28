Minaj?s braids took over a day to create

"Motorsport" pink took more than 36 hours to create.

Hairstylist Kim Kimble, who is behind Beyonce Knowles' in the "Formation" video, teamed up with for her look that appears in her latest video "Motorsport". It took over 36 hours to create, and required the assistance of a team of six extra stylists to complete, reports usmagazine.com.

The style, which has been dubbed "Pink Lemonade", blends the floor-length hair with the intricate that Beyonce rocked in "Lemonade" with a twist.

Kimble posted behind-the-scenes video of the look in action to her account.

