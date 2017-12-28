JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

US stocks close higher on economic data

Business Standard

Minaj?s braids took over a day to create

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Rapper Nicki Minajs "Motorsport" pink lemonade braids took more than 36 hours to create.

Hairstylist Kim Kimble, who is behind singer Beyonce Knowles' braids in the "Formation" music video, teamed up with Minaj for her look that appears in her latest music video "Motorsport". It took over 36 hours to create, and required the assistance of a team of six extra stylists to complete, reports usmagazine.com.

The style, which has been dubbed "Pink Lemonade", blends the floor-length hair with the intricate braids that Beyonce rocked in "Lemonade" with a twist.

Kimble posted behind-the-scenes video of the look in action to her Instagram account.

--IANS

nn/rb

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 05:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements