Mindset responsible for hampering march of digitisation: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a digitally secured and transparent environment in case filing and management on Wednesday.This is a step towards making the "paperless".

"The problem is less of budget but more about the mindset," Modi said as he pointed out that people with smartphones still carry diaries with contact details.

Addressing people's apprehensions, Modi pointed to the fact that even in cricket matches doubts were settled by the third umpire. But that did not diminish the role of the two field umpires.

Modi also pointed out the success in sending Mangalayan to Mars by the Indian space scientists at a budget lesser than what was required for producing a Hollywood film. Space technology has also helped in goverance by securing the land rights of the tribals.

Regretting the slow pace at which digital technology was being used, he also mentioned how India lagged behind in the application of technology on a daily basis.

The Prime Minister also referred to artificial intelligence (AI) and said that it would create new avenues and environment which the new generation has to be prepared for.

He scoffed at the suggestions in some circles that AI would render people redundant.

Modi explained the advantages of digitalisation that would also help in saving resources and conserving the environment.

He said one A4 size paper requires 10 litres of water to prepare it. So, switching over to e-working would help to save water, jungles, power and other resources, besides helping the economy. The resource thus saved, could be used for the benefit of the poor.

Lauding the for taking steps towards paperless courts, he urged the lawyers to extend free legal aid to the poor litigants.

"To make judiciary more effective, use of forensic science and technology is very important as the world is fast-moving and we have to cope up to avoid being left behind," he said.

Chief Justice in his introductory remarks, elaborating how the Integrated Case Management System (ICMS) would involve one time filing of the case said that it would be totally transparent and secure with all the stake holders knowing each other and every aspect of their case. He proposed to take the system to all the high courts and the subordinate courts.

Justice Dipak Misra in his welcome address said that paperless court is not an idea but an environment-friendly initiative coupled with empowering the litigant.