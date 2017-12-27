Minister accuses opposition of twisting Hegde's comment

on Wednesday accused the opposition of twisting the statement of of State Anant Kumar Hegde, who had said that the will "amend the Constitution".

raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, and read out the comments made by the for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship at a function in Kukanur in on Monday.

Hegde had urged people to "claim with pride that they are Muslim, Christian, Lingayat, Brahmin or a Hindu", and said: "Those who, without knowing about their parental blood, call themselves secular, they don't have their own identity...They don't know about their parentage, but they are intellectuals.

"Some people say the Constitution says secular and you must accept it. We will respect the Constitution, but the Constitution has changed several times and it will change in the future too. We are here to change the Constitution and we'll change it soon," Hegde had said.

however accused Kharge of twisting the Minister's comments, and called the "pseudo secular". He also urged the to expunge Kharge's comments.

"What our said is being twisted. (Narendra) Modi has said that Constitution is the holy book for the people of this country," the said.

" should not try to teach us a lesson on secularism... They have only practiced pseudo secularism," he said.

As the House took up The National Capital Territory of Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2017, to give extension to unauthorised colonies in till 2020, members trooped near the Speaker's podium raising slogans.

Members of the stood near the Speaker's podium displaying placards demanding a separate High Court for Telangana, with holding an electronic tablet that flashed a message raising their demand.

Amid sloganeering and ruckus, the House was adjourned till 2.45 p.m. by

Earlier, the House witnessed protests and was adjourned twice during the pre-lunch sitting.

