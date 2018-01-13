Minor fire at Mumbai airport, no casualties

A minor fire broke out in a VIP ceremonial lounge at the International Airport here on Saturday, officials said.

The fire was reported around 1.45 p.m. and after an hour was upgraded to a Level III blaze, a said.

It was confined to the ground floor area of the lounge in the one-storied structure, and destroyed electric wiring and installations, wooden furniture, partitions and the false ceiling, besides decorative material.

Eight fire tenders and other equipment were used to douse the flames and, finally, according to a MIAL official, "the matter was under control."

--IANS

qn/pgh/sac

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)