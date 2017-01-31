TRENDING ON BS
Minor fire in Parliament, no one injured

Fire broke out at around 8.30 pm in a CPU of a computer installed in room number 50 on first floor

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Parliament (Photo: PTI)
A minor fire broke out in the Parliament complex here on Tuesday night due to a short circuit in a computer and was doused in about half an hour, a fire service official said. No one was injured or any damage reported.

The fire broke out at around 8.30 pm in a CPU of a computer installed in room number 50 on the first floor of the complex.

"We got a call regarding the incident around 8.55 pm. At least 13 fire tenders were pressed into service which managed to douse the blaze by 9.35 pm. No one injured in the fire and it also could not damage or harm the premises," the fire official said.

