Missing 7-month-old baby found in US city

A seven-month-old baby who went missing was found on the side of a road in the US city of Houston, authorities said.
Analert was issued on Monday night for the baby named Allison King, after someone drove off her mother's 2007 black Nissan Sentra at a Shell gas station in Houston, reports Xinhua news agency.
The mother had just stepped outside of the vehicle when it was stolen.
The baby's disappearance prompted an urgent search.
The police confirmed on Tuesday through social media that the baby was found "in good condition" in her car seat.
