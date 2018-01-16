Missing Togadia found unconscious in Ahmedabad; VHP blames Rajasthan police

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's international working president was found unconscious in a hospital in Shahibagh locality in Ahmedabad late on Monday after being reported "missing" earlier.

The police said he was brought by people to a private Chandra- Mani hospital in an unconscious state, which the doctors claimed was caused by low level of sugar.

He was admitted in the hospital around 9.20 p.m. and later his condition was stated to be stable, the police said.

The police, however, still have no idea how the leader reached Sardarnagar which was about 15 kilometres away from the office from where he reportedly left in an autorickshaw.

It was also not clear why he fell unconscious as he had no past history of sugar levels falling so alarmingly.

The details would emerge after the police could speak to Toghadia on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch said it had constituted a special team to look for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Pravin who went missing amid allegations that the Rajasthan Police took him away.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the umbrella body of all saffron outfits, in a one-line statement also expressed concern over the "goings-on around Togadia" and hoped the state government and the police would initiate immediate action.

Notably, enjoys Z-Plus security.

Around 50 Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers created a ruckus at a police station in Ahmedabad, alleging that the police, in connivance with their Rajasthan counterparts, had taken into custody in connection with a 10-year-old murder case.

Alleging that the Sola police helped the Rajasthan Police arrest the VHP's International Acting President from Paldi area in Ahmedabad, the workers wanted to know his whereabouts.