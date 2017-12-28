Misty morning in Delhi, 19 trains cancelled

It was a misty morning in the national capital on Thursday with the minimum recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, the season's average.

At least 19 trains were cancelled, 26 delayed and seven rescheduled due to fog in several parts of

The humidity in at 8.30 a.m. was 97 per cent and visibility stood at 600 metres.

"The sky will be mainly clear during the day," an Meteorological Department said.

The maximum was likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

The maximum on Wednesday settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average and the minimum was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

