MLAs from BJP, NCP join ruling Congress in Manipur

Two legislators — Jaikishan Khumukcham from the (BJP) and L Ibomcha of the Nationalist Party (NCP) — on Wednesday joined the ruling party here.

Jaikishan said: "I put my state's interest above party's. has been suffering since November 1 due to the economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC).

"For the last five days, I have been requesting the BJP's central leadership to solve the crisis as people are facing problems every where. But, there there was no response from them. That's why I resigned," he said.

According to Jaikishan, the people of his constituency have now announced that if the central government does not announce the details of Naga Framework Agreement by December 23, then the will be banished from the constituency.

"I cannot go against the wishes of the people," said Jaikishan.

The state leaders are downplaying the political importance of the Jaikishan's resignation as the member and leader of the legislative wing of the party in the House.

State Chief K. Bhabananda said: "It may be his personal decision. The state leaders are doing everything possible to solve the crisis."

The Imphal valley has been simmering due to violence since the Congress-led government declared the creation of seven new districts — Jiribam, Kangpokpi, Tengoupal, Pharzol, Kakching, Noney and Kamjongin.

A blockade has been called by the Nagas to oppose the decision to create Sadar Hills (Kangpokpi) and Jiribam as full-fledged districts. The UNC says this would bifurcate the ancestral lands of the Nagas living in Manipur.

Jiribam was announced as a district, but the government could not do so with Sadar Hills due to the strong opposition by Nagas.