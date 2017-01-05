TRENDING ON BS
EC teams to be on lookout for drugs, liquor and cash ahead of Punjab polls
Model Code of Conduct comes into force in UP

EC has also announced the schedule for polls of three Legislative Council seats in the state

IANS  |  Lucknow 

All government publicity hoardings in the Uttar Pradesh capital were pulled down after the Model Code of Conduct came into force following the poll dates announcement, an official said on Thursday.

Most of these hoardings with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's pictures and describing various government schemes and projects were taken down late Wednesday night.

The state electoral officer's team has ensured that all of them would be removed over the next 24 hours, the official told IANS.

With the Model Code of Conduct in place, the state government was also directed not to initiate any bureaucratic transfers and asked not to go ahead with any new launches, announcements and inaugurations.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has also announced the schedule for polls of three Legislative Council seats in the state.

Notification of these polls would be issued on January 10, nominations could be filed till January 17, and voting would take place on February 3.

