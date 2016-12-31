PM Modi advocates transparency in political parties' finances

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday said it was high time for all political parties in India to sit together and discuss ways to bring about transparency in their finances.
"It is the time that all politicians and political parties respect the feelings of the honest citizens and understand their anger," Modi said in his address to the nation on New Year's Eve.
"It is true that political parties have from time to time made efforts to streamline the system and accepted limitations... today, there is the need that political parties rise above 'holier than thou' attitude and sit together to increase transparency and get rid of black money and corruption," the Prime Minister said.
He said it is also time to debate holding of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
