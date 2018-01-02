Modi lied about Muslim women going on Haj alone: Congress

The on Tuesday accused Modi of lying that the has removed the restriction and will now allow Muslim women to travel to Haj without a male attendant.

"PM caught lying once again! Lie: Mann Ki Baat - 31 Dec - Muslim Women can now perform Haj without a male member.

"Truth: in 2015 - Women below 45 years can't do Haj without male companion. Women above 45 can do Haj in group of four," tweeted.

Modi announced on Sunday that the had changed the law by permitting Muslim women to travel for the annual Haj pilgrimage without any male attendant.

--IANS

sid/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)