Modi takes coffee break on Mall Road

Remembering his early years spent at The here in and at the with his friends, on Wednesday didn't miss an opportunity to sip a cup of coffee.

As he was on his way to the airstrip, Modi's cavalcade stopped outside the popular cafe on The Mall.

spent more than 10 minutes outside the and enjoyed a cup of coffee where hundreds of workers and others were assembled.

Armed with mobiles, was mobbed by fans as they tried to take selfies with him.

The was here along with his cabinet colleagues and to attend the oath-taking ceremony of as the and his 11 cabinet colleagues.

Shimla's famous outlet has seen many prominent customers -- late and former L.K. Advani, who was also here on Wednesday ceremony.

When he studied in India, former Afghan was a frequent visitor, too.

Modi, during his earlier visit here in April, recalled that he used to spend hours at the with his friends to keep a tab on the state's political developments.

Many from Shimla's academic, legal, art and journalistic circles were regular clients too.

In March 2000, then Advani spent time at the with his party colleagues over coffee. He again visited it in August 2009 along with then

had said at a public rally here: "Sitting at the along with my friends, I used to get an insight into the state's political developments."

Modi, who was the BJP's in-charge of from 1994 and 2002, added in a lighter vein that he never paid for the coffee he had. His friends used to foot the bill.

--IANS

vg/in/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)