Amid Sikkim standoff, Modi, Xi meet and hold informal talks at BRICS summit

Amidst a chill in ties over their border row, Prime Minister and Chinese President met here on Friday, and "had a conversation on a range of issues" on the sidelines of a BRICS leaders meeting.

At d BRICS leaders' informal gathering @ hosted by China, PM @narendramodi and President Xi had a conversation on a range of issues pic.twitter.com/ervZw46PH0 — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) July 7, 2017

At the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) leaders' meeting, Modi and Xi also complimented each other's nation's roles in furthering the objectives of the grouping and the fight against terrorism.

The two leaders were not scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Beijing citing that the bilateral "atmosphere" is not good due to the face-off between their armies in Doklam region in the Sikkim sector.

During their meeting here, however, both leaders were seen smiling and shaking hands.

The two leaders last met in Kazakhstan capital Astana last month during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Addressing the meeting, Modi appreciated the momentum in BRICS under the chairmanship of President Xi and extended full cooperation and best wishes for the at Xiamen in China in September this year.

Concluding the meeting immediately after Modi's remarks, President Xi appreciated India's strong resolve against terrorism and the momentum in BRICS introduced under India's chairmanship and through the outcomes of the Goa Summit in 2016.

He also appreciated India's success in economic and social development and wished India even bigger success.

