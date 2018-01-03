Mohun Bagan appoint Shankarlal Chakraborty as head coach

City football giants on Wednesday announced the appointment of as the head for the rest of the season after the previous incumbent, Sanjoy Sen, resigned on Tuesday night.

Chakraborty was anointed from the assistant coach's job to take the reins of the team struggling at fifth position in the points table after four games without a win.

"The club management have decided to elevate Mr. Sankarlal Chakraborty, as the Head for the remainder of the 2017-18 season. Mr. Chakraborty has been there with the team since July 2014," a statement from the club said.

Chakraborty was at the helm of affairs during Mohun Bagan's (CFL) campaign as well. The green and maroon brigade finished second to arch-rivals East Bengal, who went on to win their record eighth title.

Currently in the I-League, East Bengal lead the charts under and the challenge for Chakraborty would be to arrest the freefall his club is witnessing at the moment.

Sen, who helped win the in the 2014-15 season, stepped down from his position after Tuesday's harrowing 1-2 defeat at the hands of lowly FC. Despite having the numerical advantage for close to an hour, failed to score and were lacklustre to say the least in the second half.

In the previous three home games also, have been winless, managing three back-to-back draws.

