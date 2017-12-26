'Molly's Game' very 'relevant' movie

"Molly's Game", which is on female empowerment, is a very relevant movie, given the recent wave of sexual misconduct claims, says its executive producer,

In "Molly's Game", plays Bloom, a who ran an ultra-exclusive high-stakes poker game in and where the players were almost entirely men.

While the sleekly-dressed Bloom gets a few compliments from the men at her table, including a drunken profession of love, she doesn't experience anything close to the sexual harassment or assault allegations that have dominated the headlines in recent weeks.

Still, Bloom's story is a timely tale of female empowerment, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"In this moment in time when there's kind of a call of arms for women to say, 'Enough is enough', I think it's a very relevant movie," said Gout, who met Bloom while she was still running her game.

Bloom herself agrees that the film is timely but added that she didn't encounter that sort of inappropriate behaviour while she was running her games.

"There's definitely conversations about patriarchy, there's conversations about people abusing power," Bloom said.

"I did not run into anything like these horrific (sexual misconduct) stories that we are hearing about. My role in this game was very different. I was the banker, I think when I made that transition from being a in this game to running the list to bankrolling the games, I think my position was just personally very different."

"My heart goes out to (the women speaking out about their experiences with sexual harassment and assault). Things are changing."

