Montella confirmed as new Sevilla coach

Spanish La Liga football club Sevilla have confirmed that former AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella will be the man to replace Eduardo Berrizo as their new first team coach.
Montella travelled to Sevilla on Friday and will take his first training session on Saturday after agreeing to a contract for the rest of this season and the 2018-19 campaign, reports Xinhua news agency.
He replaces Berizzo, who was sacked less than a month after undergoing an operation for prostate cancer and who leaves Sevilla with the club fifth in the league table and qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League and the next round of the Spanish Cup.
--IANS
sam/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU