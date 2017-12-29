Montella confirmed as new Sevilla coach

football club have confirmed that former AC Milan boss will be the man to replace as their new

Montella travelled to on Friday and will take his first training session on Saturday after agreeing to a contract for the rest of this season and the 2018-19 campaign, reports

He replaces Berizzo, who was sacked less than a month after undergoing an operation for and who leaves with the club fifth in the league table and qualified for the last 16 of and the next round of the Spanish Cup.

--IANS

sam/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)