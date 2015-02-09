JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » Run-up » Economy
Business Standard

More investors showing interest in India: Jaitley

Finance Minister minister stressed the need to boost investment especially in infrastructure sector

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Arun Jaitley
Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Monday said there was an increased level of investors' interest in India and added that the overall economic situation in the country was looking better.

Jaitley was speaking at the first meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee attached to his ministry held here to discuss "suggestions for the budget".
Read our full coverage on Union Budget

According to Jaitley, the current account deficit (CAD) will be under control and the government will try to keep fiscal deficit within the prescribed limit.

The minister stressed the need to boost investment especially in infrastructure sector.

On the issue of bringing back black money stashed abroad, the minister pointed out that India will soon become part of an international consortium where the focus would be on automatic transfer of information.

This would help the government in getting easy access to such foreign accounts of Indian residents, he added.
First Published: Mon, February 09 2015. 20:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements