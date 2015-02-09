More investors showing interest in India: Jaitley

Finance Minister Monday said there was an increased level of investors' interest in and added that the overall economic situation in the country was looking better.

Jaitley was speaking at the first meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee attached to his ministry held here to discuss "suggestions for the budget".

According to Jaitley, the current account deficit (CAD) will be under control and the government will try to keep fiscal deficit within the prescribed limit.

The minister stressed the need to boost investment especially in

On the issue of bringing back black money stashed abroad, the minister pointed out that will soon become part of an international consortium where the focus would be on automatic transfer of information.

This would help the government in getting easy access to such foreign accounts of Indian residents, he added.